Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Ralph

HE was of the Royal blood of France, being son of the count of Cahors, and lord of Turenne. Making Christ his only inheritance he took the monastic habit in 822; and was made archbishop of Bourges in 840. He founded seven monasteries, and was indefatigable in reforming the manners of his flock. For the direction of his clergy he compiled a book of canons under the title of Pastoral Instructions, published by Baluze in his miscellanies. 1 He died on the 21st of June, 866. See Ado in Martyr. Mabillon, Act. Bened. t. 6. p. 184. Ceillier, t. 19. p. 133.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints