The Clergy Always Has Our Backs

Inquiring Minds Want to Know Sunday, June 21, AD 2020 2 Comments TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
4 Comments
I suspect that about 1/3 of them are no good and another 1/3 are of mixed or indifferent quality. It wasn’t that way 60 years ago. An unhappy age we live in.
Here is what the average person believes about the Church:
Throughout most of its history the Catholic Church was an organization that tried to destroy science and brutally control the thoughts of society. When it came to the new world, it gleefully helped out in the oppression of the natives and gave tacit approval to slavery. It was completely racist (I’ve even heard multiple people say that Catholics were behind the KKK).
Now the Catholic Church may have fixed some of its old problems, but it still openly supports pedophile priests, doesn’t care at all about the poor, and would like to stone homosexuals and other sinners to death.
None of this is accurate, of course, but thanks to various media portrayals, that’s what the average person thinks about the Catholic Church.
And there are somehow still priests and bishops that think that this mob won’t target Catholic Churches, statues, priests, etc.?
Fr. Bill is himself making a slippery slope argument, i.e., OK to pull down “some statues”.
A.K.A. Father Divisive.
In 1776, our forefathers . . . . established a system of government wherein disputes were [note past tense] decided by the popular vote.
Now, a mob [99.4% crazy people, criminals, idiots] in league with the lying media, the [Indoctrination Central] academia, the treasonous Democrat party, the CCP, et al rule we the people.
“It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce people to ignorance and vice.” Samuel Adams.
“For decades they only taught Marxist catch-phrases, irrelevant political tirades, liberal gibberish, and propaganda that America is all and only evil, not real culture or History. No wonder we have the youth we have: illiterate, miseducated, misinformed, and socialist. They won’t or can’t read, or cannot deductively reason and understand documents like the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Word of God, the things that our nation is structured upon and founded upon; and in that way, then, the elite can do what they want with the useful idiots.”