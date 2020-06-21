The Left and Big Corporations In Alliance

Conservatives for too long have interpreted being in favor of free markets as also being in favor of large corporations.  The current funding of Black Lives Matters by most large corporations should, one would hope, shatter that illusion.    The people who run large corporations are culturally of the Left almost entirely, and are increasingly backing Leftist movements, no matter how crazed their economic beliefs are.  Time for conservatives to assume that large corporations are enemies and act accordingly.

