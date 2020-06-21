Unsung Heroes: Good Dads

Behold, children are a gift of the Lord,

The fruit of the womb is a reward.

Like arrows in the hand of a warrior,

So are the children of one’s youth.

How blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them;

They will not be ashamed

When they speak with their enemies in the gate.

Psalm 127: 3-5

In these days of coronavirus, the word “hero” has been used non-stop to describe doctors and nurses working on the “front lines”. We’re even calling our teachers heroes. I guess I don’t mind all that much. I understand the sentiment. I suppose it’s quite easy to look at a picture of a tired doctor at the end of a long day in ICU and call him a hero for sticking out the job he gets paid to do. We can look at his fatigue, his crumpled scrubs, the lines on his face from his mask and we can see the sacrifice right there on his face. We can measure his impact because what he does has immediate outcomes in real-time.

It is far more difficult for some starry-eyed, millennial opinion writer with a brand new thesaurus and a gig at The New York Times to look at a father schlepping back and forth to his office job every day and see a hero. That writer probably sees a bored man, or a defeated man, or an uninteresting man who doesn’t have an immediate impact on those around him….certainly not the way a doctor does. His heroism is invisible, because you can’t make a commercial out of it. His service, his bravery is spread out over an entire lifetime, not just one crisis.

Kira Davis

Traditionally Father’s Day was celebrated on March 19 in Catholic countries, a feast day of Saint Joseph The first Father’s Day observance in the US was on July 5, 1908 In Fairmont, West Virginia. It was held to honor the 250 fathers who had been among the 361 miners killed in the Monongah mining disaster in Monongah, West Virginia. The observance received little publicity and it did not start the current Father’s Day. Over the next few decades there would be proposals to have a Father’s Day observance, but nothing took hold. In 1957 Senator Margaret Chase Smith wrote a bill to establish Father’s Day, stating it was unfair to have Mother’s Day and not a Father’s Day. In 1966 President Johnson issued a proclamation establishing Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June. President Nixon in 1972 signed a bill establishing Father’s Day as a national holiday.

My Dad used to say he didn’t need a card or a present on Father’s Day because he had all he ever wanted, his family, a sentiment which I thought basically summed up Father’s Day. The ultimate assessment of a father in this world is whether he is missed after he dies, and although my father departed this Vale of Tears 29 years ago, I find myself missing him more each year.

A happy Father’s Day to all our readers.