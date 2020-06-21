War Coming?

That is what it looks like:

A Black Lives Matter leader in New York revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the activist group is developing a highly trained “military” arm to lead the “war on police.”

Hawk Newsome, chairman of BLM’s Greater New York chapter, said the organization has military Special Forces officers training and advising members who will “patrol” black communities and challenge law enforcement.

Newsome said:

“We are preparing and training our people to defend our communities … We are prepared to stop these government sanctioned murders by any means necessary. We pattern ourselves after the Black Panthers, after the Nation of Islam, we believe that we need an arm to defend ourselves. We will build and train peace officers to keep the peace in our communities, to defend our communities, to keep our communities safe.”

The activist said money has been flooding into the organization from wealthy people and celebrities, specifically naming Rihanna and Nick Cannon as large contributors.

Go here to read the rest. Allow groups to get away with rioting and they will always up the ante to outright violence against people.

Rico suits need to be started against Black Lives Matters, and their large corporate contributors should be listed as co-Defendants. Civil suits should also be brought, as this violent organization now has deep pockets thanks to corporate sponsors.

I trust this can be done without more bloodshed, but I doubt it. If they choose the remedy of war, Black Lives Matter should feel what real war is like, not this kabuki theater with allied Mayors and Governors of blue states.