In regard to the current controversy over Black Lives Matters it is easy to overlook the fact that blacks in this country faced intense discrimination, even after Emancipation. We have come far as a nation on this score. How far we have come is easy to see when we look back at the remarkable journey of white, conservative Republican journalist Ray Sprigle, who in 1948 journeyed through the Jim Crow South and wrote about what he had observed. Go here to the website of author Bill Steigerwald to read Sprigle’s account.

Like this: Like Loading...