June 22, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of June 22 the claimed, as suspect as that claim is, death toll is 122,248. The death toll yesterday was 267 as opposed to 331 last Sunday. This is the lowest number of daily deaths since March 24, 2020.