PopeWatch: Adolescent

Pope Francis took a slap at those priests retrograde enough to be concerned about religious liberty:

“This priestly creativity has won out over some, a few, adolescent expressions against the measures of public authorities, who have the obligation to take care of people’s health,” sniped the Pope. “The majority were obedient and creative.”

Go here to read the rest. This is unsurprising considering how willing this Pope has been to enter into a partnership with a government, China, which is the chief persecutor of Catholics in world. The persecution of Christians is clearly at the bottom of the Pope’s agenda, if it makes the list at all.