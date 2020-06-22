Some Black Lives Matter

What black lives do not matter? Well, lets start with almost half of all black pregnancies ending in abortion. Black Lives Matter is enthusiastically pro-abortion,

Then we have blacks dying wholesale in urban killing zones like Chicago. From the past weekend in the Windy City:

Chicago saw its highest number of gun violence victims in a single weekend this year with 104 people shot across the city from Friday evening to Monday morning, 14 of them fatally. Five of those killed were minors.

About 75% of murder victims are blacks, and about 75% of the murderers of blacks are also black in Chicago. About 2,380 black on black murders have been committed each year in recent years, out of a total of about 6,000 homicides. Nationally 90% of murder victims share the same race as their murderer.

Last year a grand total of nine unarmed blacks were killed by cops. Go here to read about them.

The simple truth is that each human life is of infinite importance to God, who loves each of us as if we were the sole representative of Man. Would that we had the same appreciation for His gift of life to us.