Teddy Roosevelt Cancelled

Go here to read all about it. An America with no room for its heroes is no longer America.
Theodore Roosevelt was always up for a fight, and if enough of us act with his courage and grit during this shameful period in our nation’s history, we will still be able to retain our America.
2 Comments
“The statue has long been controversial because of the hierarchical composition that places one figure on horseback and the others walking alongside, and many of us find its depictions of the Native American and African figures and their placement in the monument racist,” the museum said.”
Soon hierarchy itself will be found racist. Insurrection is the message. Mass insanity is alive and well in America. Few appear to care.
Hold that thought about FDR. This won’t stop until it is stopped. This is about more than just ‘let’s remove a few statues.’ As my sons said, this is about making what we’ve watched for the last three months permanent.