We may not look at our pleasures to go to heaven in featherbeds; it is not the way, for our Lord Himself went thither with great pain, and by many tribulations, which was the path wherein He walked thither, and the servant may not look to be in better case than his Master.
Saint Thomas More, Roper’s Life of More
Let us not lose the opportunity of using the current pain and suffering for our eternal benefit. That’s what its there for.
Thomas S. Monson, whose quote appears above, was the 16th President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I have read some of his writings previously and found them noteworthy. Obviously I strongly disagree with his Mormon theology. But the quote above is true and correct, and regardless of the wrongness of Mormon theology, from what I can find out, Mr. Monson was a wise man and a good man. Just saying………..
PS, here is a link to the full article, “The Paths Jesus Walked,” from which the quote above originates:
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/1974/04/the-paths-jesus-walked?lang=eng