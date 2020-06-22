Who knows if it is true, but, sadly, would anyone be surprised if it is?
The Mob Comes For Jesus
Well that was inevitable. Shaun King, or Talcum X as he has been called by some, is a race hustling
Who knows if it is true, but, sadly, would anyone be surprised if it is?
Well that was inevitable. Shaun King, or Talcum X as he has been called by some, is a race hustling
In regard to the current controversy over Black Lives Matters it is easy to overlook the fact that blacks in this
4 Comments
“…sadly, would anyone be surprised if it is?”
Sadly, I didn’t think they would need a bribe.
The link I read from Canon212 here,
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=zh-CN&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgnews.org%2Fzh-hans%2F241566%2F
States, “Mr. Guo Wengui also revealed that since 2014, the Chinese Communist Party has formulated internal policies to invest a certain percentage of its trade with foreign countries in the BGY program to erode the local state system. Mr. Guo said that the current BGY quota for the United States is 5%. According to data from the US Trade Office (link 3), the total trade volume between China and the US in 2018 was US$7371 billion. If calculated according to 5%, the amount used for BGY within the United States is about 36.8 billion US dollars. Mr. Guo also said, “The trade volume between the CCP and Australia is about US$200 billion. Previously, 1% was used for BGY, but it rose to 5%, which means that US$10 billion was used for BGY.” The uses of these huge amounts of BGY funds include “bribering local officials, controlling media speech” and “controlling local resources”.”
If true, this explains where much of the civil unrest is being funded.
I’d believe it. God knows the ChiComs have done their best to buy off everybody else.
I’ve read that the “agreement” is set to expire in September.
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/vatican-should-renew-china-deal-for-one-or-two-years-says-negotiator-70962 I don’t think the CCP will renew it.
If the article above is true, it would not surprise me that the CCP is now leaking some of the details of the old deal to expose Begoglio’s corruption and to publicly humiliate him.
For China it’s a win-win-win solution. They can continue to destroy the Church in China as before, they don’t have to pay the bribe, and they can show the world Begoglio’s monumental betrayal. True, he’s earned a bit more than Judas….