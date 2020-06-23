The Ferguson Lie

The lie at the core of the Black Lives Matter movement was that Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri was a victim of a racist cop.  Brown was a “victim” of his own criminality and his stupidity in charging an armed man, and, as a result he died on August 9, 2014.  A web of lies were quickly constructed around this encounter and the city of Ferguson, Missouri was devastated by a violent series of riots.  The Black Lives Matters movement used this as a spring board, and what happened in Ferguson is happening around the nation now.  Few political movements in US history have so entirely been based completely on mendacity.

