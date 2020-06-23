The Ferguson Lie

The lie at the core of the Black Lives Matter movement was that Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri was a victim of a racist cop. Brown was a “victim” of his own criminality and his stupidity in charging an armed man, and, as a result he died on August 9, 2014. A web of lies were quickly constructed around this encounter and the city of Ferguson, Missouri was devastated by a violent series of riots. The Black Lives Matters movement used this as a spring board, and what happened in Ferguson is happening around the nation now. Few political movements in US history have so entirely been based completely on mendacity.
2 Comments
Liberal White guilt makes these lies believable and helps to coalesce anti-Trump fervor.
Shhh! Don’t tell the bishops. I don’t think they could take it. Please don’t destroy the only thing they believe in besides the right to their own pleasure and worldly esteem.