The Ferguson Lie

The lie at the core of the Black Lives Matter movement was that Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri was a victim of a racist cop. Brown was a “victim” of his own criminality and his stupidity in charging an armed man, and, as a result he died on August 9, 2014. A web of lies were quickly constructed around this encounter and the city of Ferguson, Missouri was devastated by a violent series of riots. The Black Lives Matters movement used this as a spring board, and what happened in Ferguson is happening around the nation now. Few political movements in US history have so entirely been based completely on mendacity.

