Well, If You Must Topple a Statue

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

MILWAUKEE, WI—Protests and the tearing down of statues continued yet another night, with a crowd heard shouting, “Down with, uh, white supremacy, or whatever!” as they tore down a statue of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli from the TV show Happy Days.

The enthusiasm of protestors to tear down statues has only grown each day even if it’s become more and more unclear what exactly it is they are protesting. “What was it? Oh yeah. No more white supremacy!” shouted one protestor as the bronze statue of “the Fonz” toppled.

When protestors first saw the statue of Fonzarelli, they immediately assumed the thumbs up by Fonzie was some sort of white power salute of a confederate general. After the statue fell, the protestors started googling who Arthur Fonzarelli was so they could explain why they had destroyed the statue. “We did this because he… uh… represented the ’50s,” explained an unidentified protestor as he read about Fonzarelli on Wikipedia, “which was full of racists.”

“And for his association with Ron Howard,” added another person. “Because Solo was mediocre.”

Go here to read the rest. Some things taught by the Church I have to simply accept on faith. (Personally, forgiveness of enemies is something I do purely because Jesus commanded that it be done.) Other doctrines make a lot of sense to me, Original Sin being at the top of the list. It doesn’t require a lot of experience in this world to figure out that in many ways Man is a screwed up mess when he relies upon his instincts. The sheer joy in destruction that more than a few of us feel is a window on the fact that we are a Fallen race. That is why any governments worthy of the name keep this particular darker aspect of the human condition closely penned in with laws, courts and criminal and civil punishments. When the wolf at the heart of so many humans goes off leash widespread mayhem, and much worse, results. We are now seeing on a national scale what happens when governments stand aside and allow the joy of destruction inherent in mobs full reign. This will not get any better until the mobs are confronted, and face severe, and probably lethal, consequences. This is all tragic and completely unnecessary and results from blue state mayors and governors deciding to use these riots as part of their arsenal to get Orange Man Bad out, and the fear among too many elected officials in both blue and red states of being called racist for enforcing criminal laws. Anarchy is never a good place to live, and that will be where we dwell until the mobs get a whiff of their own mortality.