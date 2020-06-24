Mighty White of Them

Lincoln County Oregon has proclaimed that “people of color” do not have to wear a mask. The hilarious thing about this is that the county is almost 90% white, with the black population of the county being a whole 0.4%. Much of the garbage we currently see is not the work product of blacks but rather is the brain child of radical whites, who love blacks until it comes to living close to them. I feel like I am living in an unfunny Monty Python skit.
Heard on the news:
“FBI reports say that the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage had been there for at least a year and that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. But Wallace is the only black Nascar Driver.”
Two things stood out to me:
-They continue calling the rope for pulling down the garage door a “noose” despite it being obvious that it is not.
-The word “but.”
Yes, crazy and scary. The devil elicits madness for all to see—or follow.
It’s an admission that political correctness trumps epidemiology.
And yet Democrats will insist theirs is the party of Science…
Democrats must love victims. What with the way they create so many of them.