Mighty White of Them

Lincoln County Oregon has proclaimed that “people of color” do not have to wear a mask. The hilarious thing about this is that the county is almost 90% white, with the black population of the county being a whole 0.4%. Much of the garbage we currently see is not the work product of blacks but rather is the brain child of radical whites, who love blacks until it comes to living close to them. I feel like I am living in an unfunny Monty Python skit.

