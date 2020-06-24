PopeWatch: Bribe

More on the accusation of China bribing the Vatican:

An exiled billionaire has accused the Chinese government of giving the Vatican £1.6 billion every year in bribes to prevent it from criticising Beijing’s sweeping clampdown on religions.

Fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui claimed in a podcast that the Communist Party had been paying the Holy See generously since 2014 because Beijing ‘wanted the Vatican to shut up about China‘s religion policies.’

US-based Guo, 52, said in the interview that the Communist country had also spent large sums to muzzle other countries – including Italy and Australia – from voicing concerns.

Go here to read the rest. The accusation is unsupported and the man making it seems sketchy. However, it does explain why the Vatican entered into such a lopsided deal with China, and why the Pope and his associates would sooner eat ground glass than criticize China. Criticize China? They have been praising the Communist regime to the skies:

“Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese,” a senior Vatican official has said.

Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, praised the Communist state as “extraordinary”, saying: “You do not have shantytowns, you do not have drugs, young people do not take drugs”. Instead, there is a “positive national conscience”.

The bishop told the Spanish-language edition of Vatican Insider that in China “the economy does not dominate politics, as happens in the United States, something Americans themselves would say.”

Bishop Sánchez Sorondo said that China was implementing Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ better than many other countries and praised it for defending Paris Climate Accord. “In that, it is assuming a moral leadership that others have abandoned”, he added.

He accused US president Donald Trump of being “manipulated” by global oil firms, and said that, as opposed to those who follow “liberal thought”, the Chinese are working for the greater good of the planet.

Go here to read the rest. So Sorondo instead of being an utter tool, might be a bribed utter tool. That at least makes the statement explicable, if even more morally reprehensible.