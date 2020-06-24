The Demand for Racial Hate Crimes Keeps Exceeding the Supply

Now There Are Calls to Tear it Down
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been
María Guadalupe García Zavala was born on 27 April 1878 in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, to Fortino García and Refugio Zavala de García.
Seven hundred and six years ago the Scots regained their independence in a two day fight at Bannockburn. The Scots, led by
7 Comments
I just watched that driver on ABC insist the loop was a noose. It wasn’t a noose meant for him, and all the garages had nooses, but a noose is a noose I guess. Even if the only thing hung with it is a wooden or plastic toggle, because a hand loop in your pull rope is rayciss.
No surprise. I half expected that a hoax would be discovered.
It’s not a hoax if all loops tied at the end of a rope look alike.
This is what happens when radical subjectivism rules.
I believe NASCAR is going to suffer greatly for this shredding of their credibility as an organization. They already have been losing fan support steadily over the past 10 years or more, for a variety of reasons. But their total cave-in to Bubba Wallace, first on his complaint about fans displaying Confederate flags, then allowing him to put “Black Lives Matter” on his car, and now on his idiotic claim of a “hate crime”, which virtually all of NASCAR accepted without question (and excoriated those who were skeptical), may be a last straw for many of the remaining fan base. Wallace is a mediocre driver who has never contended for a victory in any race since his elevation by Richard Petty Motorsports to the highest level of NASCAR competition, which many felt was an “affirmative action hire.” (In NASCAR, the competing teams determine their own driver rosters, much as in other team sports. It is not always a merit-based decision.) Their self-marketing as a place where ordinary folks who love the USA and our history, and aren’t ashamed to show it, (including, perhaps unfortunately, the Southern pride for which the “Stars and Bars” is often used as a symbol), has taken a serious hit. The pre-race ritual of a Christian prayer followed by the national anthem (no kneeling) and a military aircraft flyover may begin to look hollow to many people after this fiasco. NASCAR has proven it is just another big corporate entity that lacks any willingness to stand for traditional values once they are under pressure from the leftist mob.
Wallace does bear a striking resemblance to Jussie Smolet…in more ways than one.
Christopher Wray’s FBI deployed fifteen agents to investigate a report of something that would qualify as (at most) a class B misdemeanor under New York state law. If there was ever an indication that the FBI is a mindless, stupid agency, this is it. You want ‘police reform’, leave your local cops alone. Fire the bureaucratic bozos and woketards running the FBI.
It reminds me of something Jonah Goldberg said. There is a dearth of cases in which Jews in Nazi Germany staged or exaggerated hate crimes against the Jewish population. They didn’t have to. We have to. That alone should show the difference.