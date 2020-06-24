The End of the Sullivan Clown Show

The Appellate Panel of the DC Circuit, in a 2-1 scathing decision, has ordered Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to grant the motion to dismiss by the government in regard to the case of General Michael Flynn, prosecuted as part of the Deep State conspiracy to get Orange Man Bad. This ends Judge Sullivan’s attempt to be both Judge and prosecutor in the case. Go here to read the decision. Sometimes the good guys win. I think General Flynn would make an excellent Secretary of Defense or Director of the FBI. Swamp dwellers beware.

