This is What Our Cops Routinely Put Up With

Language advisory as to the above video. The black cop has the patience of a saint. I wonder what percentage of the “protestors” consist of the drugged and the deranged? It’s amazing to me that anyone would want to be a street cop these days and putting up with this type of loosed insanity on a regular basis.
This is a confrontation we expect to see in movies about a society gone mad. Now it is here in all its shameful vividness. The devil is live and well in America. Are we up to the challenge to fight back?
When I was growing up, mouthing off to cop got you a well-earned ass whipping.
That’s probably the only time I’ll agree with Chris Rock on anything.
They are destroying the system of government that gives them the right to have a protest in the first place. In some countries speaking out against the government would cause you you be “disappeared”
I think if we transported Pope Francis into this protest even he’d want to punch that white punk in the face.
I’d really like to meet the parents who did such a crappy job raising this piece of trash.
OT: I’ve found a literature review discussing post-mortem blood levels of various opiates and their derivatives in cases of fatal overdose. Unless I’m misreading the review, they report that in 207 cases where fentanyl was discovered in samples of femoral blood, the mean blood level was 11 nanograms per millileter. The Hennepin County coroner has issued its report, which includes the observation that George Floyd’s femoral blood had a fentanyl level of…11 ng / mL. It also reports he had ‘severe’ coronary artery disease.
We live in a stupid age.
Art-
You’re not misreading. It would depend on what else was in his system for if it was fatality causing, though, and I don’t know how it reacts to meth. Usually it kills you by interacting with other depressants, most commonly alcohol.
If you need an authority to appeal to, here:
(Why folks take a write up like this more seriously than a pile of bodies as evidence, I do not know, I just know what I see.)