Hundreds of unarmed D.C. National Guardsmen will be sent to help protect monuments in the District amid ongoing protests, the National Guard Bureau said on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement to DCist, Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper, a spokesman for the D.C. National Guard, said, “At the request of the Secretary of the Interior, and approval of the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Army activated approx. 400 D.C. National Guard members to support the National Park Police in a civil disturbance and security role around D.C.”

Clapper added that since guardsmen were activated, none of them have been dispatched to monuments to assist the Park Police with preventing them from being defaced or damaged. The guardsmen are currently on standby at the National Guard Armory.

Go here to read the rest. This really needs a full court press:

Federalize the National Guard throughout the nation. Use Military Police units from the regular military. Establish flying squads of units to be used around the nation for riot control at a few hour’s notice. Order the DOJ and the FBI to focus on riot arrests and prosecutions, especially of the organizers. Begin Rico suits against Black Lives Matters and the various Antifa organizations. Encourage the filing of private suits for damages by businesses damaged by riots. Focus on possible conspiracies between local politicians and riot organizers. Trump addresses the nation that the time of riots is over, and that politicians who will not take steps to preserve civic order may soon be facing Federal charges.

Update:

US Marshals are being order to prepare to defend national monuments.