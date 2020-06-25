PopeWatch: So 2020

PopeWatch is sure the Pope will eventually mention the anti-Catholic attacks by deranged Leftists eventually. Probably a press conference is scheduled for the Seventh of Never:
A man has been arrested and charged with vandalism and assault after swastikas were painted on the graves of several Dominican friars and a security guard was assualted at Catholic college on Monday evening.
A statement from Fr. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., and Fr. Kenneth Sicard, O.P., the president and president-elect of Providence College, Rhode Island, said that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, public safety officers were alerted to the presence of a “suspicious man” at the on-campus cemetery. The cemetery contains the gravesites of deceased Dominican friars who taught at the school.
“Officers approached the individual to question what he was doing and to confirm the vandalism when they noticed the suspect had painted swastikas and anti-Catholic language on the cemetery’s central cross and on several of the headstones, and was actively burning American flags that stood at some of the gravesites,” said the statement from Shanley and Sicard.
In total, seven headstones were defaced, along with the central cross in the cemetery.
The man proceeded to hit the security officer in the head and run away. He was later discovered hiding in bushes on campus, where he was subsequently arrested.
The paint was removed by Tuesday afternoon.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the culprit was one of the students. Providence College is nominally Catholic and very Progressive.
According to his Facebook page, Gomera is indeed a college student (political science of course) but at Rhode Island College. Scrolling through his page it is obvious that he has bought into every nutty left wing conspiracy theory out there and has an abiding affection for dope. So, pretty typical young lefty page — nothing that would have predicted this anti-Semitic act. (sarc)
And Providence officials could not help but throw in the term “racist” in describing the vandalism even though the culprit is Black. Because, of course, when trying to assert something is wrong it is important to characterize that something as the most possibly wrong thing you can think of, especially when it gratuitously signals your virtue.
Comment of the week Mike! Take ‘er away Sam!
Methinks the word “racist” is the new “Hitler” word-weapon since it was getting so overused…though the misuse of “racist” as a catchall pejorative may be on it’s last leg too.
We soon will be able to file it in our lexicon of ancient words right near, “denier”.
I wish he’d dumped the paint on the grifters who run Providence College rather than desecrating graves with it.
If you want to list all the fabricated race crimes, you’re going to need a bigger blog.
And now….drum roll please…
Ta-DAAAA!
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
Updated daily.