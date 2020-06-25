Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Eurosia

At 16 years old an arranged marriage had been made between Eurosia and Prince Fortun Garces, the future King of Pamplona. On her way to her bridegroom in the year 880, her armed escort was waylaid by Muslim troops near the city of Jaca in the Pyrenees. Showing great spirit she escaped but was recaptured. She refused force marriage to a Muslim chieftain. Her hands were cut off and she was beheaded. Her relics were found in the 11th century by virtue of a Marian apparition to a shepherd. She quickly became a popular saint in Spain and northern Italy. She is the patron saint of the Spanish city of Jaca, of bad weather and of the insane. Her cultus was approved by Pope Leo XIII in 1902.

