A Wake Up Call for Trump

Stop tweeting and start acting Mr. President. Get rid of your son-in-law Jared Kushner who has disastrous political instincts. Focus on restarting the economy and quelling the riots. Succeed in these two areas and you will win in November. Fail and you won’t.
This raises the question of whether Trump is really the tough guy he presents himself as and his ardent supporters think he is or just all talk and no walk. Some of his high profile supporters need to stop being sycophants and start telling him the truth.
Agree 100%, of course. “Focus on restarting the economy and quelling the riots. Succeed in these two areas and you will win in November. Fail and you won’t.”
Is this likely to happen? No, save for a miracle, which given the inertness of most Americans, we don’t deserve.
Trump for all the good things he has done seems shell shocked, unable to muster the courage and wisdom to confront the present challenge.
Maybe a season in hell is what God wants for us now to show that without Him we are doomed.
We will find out. I have noticed over his career that Trump has usually been at his best when his back is against the wall. We will see.
In fairness to Trump, the entire GOP and conservative movement seems to have set its courage in the recycle bin. It’s as if everyone could talk a big talk – until the other side crossed the border and began the invasion. Now it’s fussing an whining and nothing. I’ve tried locally to get conservatives out and GOP pols out to make a stand and – crickets. A couple have said ‘you just wait Dave, we’ll take a stand!’ When? I’m not seeing it. It’s almost as if they believed it when it was easy to believe; or at least said they believed it. Now that’s it’s getting tougher, we’re starting to see the wheat separated from the chaff, with way too many making up the chaff.
Trump’s back is against the wall alright. Kushner having his exposes one of the President’s more weaknesses, his penchant for nepotism.
Let me rewrite part of that. Kushner having Trump’s ear exposes one of his more devastating weaknesses, the President’s penchant for nepotism.