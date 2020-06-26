PopeWatch: Widow’s Mite

Maybe someone at the Vatican can part with his portion of the two billion a year bribe the Chinese government is supposedly paying a year to help out:

FUZHOU, China, June 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic widow in Fuzhou city, Jiangxi province, has had her pension revoked because she refused to renounce her faith.

According to a report in Bitter Winter, the elderly woman had been receiving a small subsidy since her husband died in 2018. At the end of 2019, local officials threatened that her subsidy would be stopped unless she would remove images of Jesus from her home. “Because the Communist Party feeds you, you must only believe in it, not God,” they told her. When she refused to remove the images of Jesus, they canceled her subsidy. “It has become difficult to maintain belief in God because of religious persecution,” she told Bitter Winter.

Whether the Vatican is getting two billion a year in bribes from the Chinese government has not been proven. What needs no proof is Vatican silence on atrocities like this, and the fact that the Pope by his silence, and the making of the lop sided Vatican-China deal, indicates that he couldn't care less how miserably the Chinese government treats faithful Catholics.