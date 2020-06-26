Preach It Brother!

These communities, by their representatives in old Independence Hall, said to the whole world of men: “We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This was their majestic interpretation of the economy of the Universe. This was their lofty, and wise, and noble understanding of the justice of the Creator to His creatures. [Applause.] Yes, gentlemen, to all His creatures, to the whole great family of man. In their enlightened belief, nothing stamped with the Divine image and likeness was sent into the world to be trodden on, and degraded, and imbruted by its fellows. They grasped not only the whole race of man then living, but they reached forward and seized upon the farthest posterity. They erected a beacon to guide their children and their children’s children, and the countless myriads who should inhabit the earth in other ages. Wise statesmen as they were, they knew the tendency of prosperity to breed tyrants, and so they established these great self-evident truths, that when in the distant future some man, some faction, some interest, should set up the doctrine that none but rich men, or none but white men, were entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, their posterity might look up again to the Declaration of Independence and take courage to renew the battle which their fathers began—so that truth, and justice, and mercy, and all the humane and Christian virtues might not be extinguished.

Abraham Lincoln, August 17, 1858

A black Cop in DC preaches the timeless truth of Christ to a white Black Lives Matters protester:

She retorted: “I wasn’t talking to you, sir. I was talking to the white dude.”

He replied: “Oh, ’cause I can’t be racist, right?”

She answered: “Systemically, no, sir. Systemically, racism can only be white.”

An African American officer eventually approached.

“Let me tell you something,” he said.

She backed up, trying to avoid him. “I don’t want to get COVID.”

He continued.

“America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem, ma’am. Okay? Jesus said: ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”

The woman continued to move side to side, attempting to talk past the officer.

He continued:

“America and the world has a sin problem. That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism.”

He concluded: “Read the Bible.”

Amen. In this Vale of Tears Christ, as always, is our only hope.