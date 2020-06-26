Thought For the Day

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer
Compromise is a word found only in the vocabulary of those who have no will to fight. Saint Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer
Compromise is a word found only in the vocabulary of those who have no will to fight. Saint Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer
Maybe someone at the Vatican can part with his portion of the two billion a year bribe the Chinese government is supposedly
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their