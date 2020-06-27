PopeWatch: Standoff Week 4

This week the Pope asked the Italian State for assistance in removing the orthodox Catholics occupying Saint Peter’s. The sixty-first government in Italy since 1945 said they would get right on that, and complete silence followed.

Archbishop Sorondo was caught on cell phone video attempting to bribe the leaders of the occupation with money, saying “China is good for it.” The response of the leaders was to cite Acts 8: 20, and to have him meet some Hong Kong refugees who were present to state their solidarity with the occupiers.

The Pope blamed the occupation on right wing American Catholic blogs, cursing The American Catholic specifically in Spanish.

Distributists announced that they would take a stand on the occupation after they figured out what Distributism is.

The novenas of Saint Anne conducted by younger, single female members of the occupiers have gone viral on YouTube with twelve million views thus far.

Black Lives Matters have denounced the occupiers as racist.

Joe Biden was asked what he thought about the occupation and stated in response that Doctor Pepper was great for killing spiders.