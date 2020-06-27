Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Vasyl Velychkovsky

“No, never! Under any circumstances … I have said NO once and for all, and you can shoot me, and kill me, but you shall get from me no other word.”
His response to Soviet officials in 1945 offering to release him from the Gulag if he would agree to become a Russian Orthodox Priest.
One Comment
His relics are in a church in Canada, I think. He died in exile as a result of his many tortures from the Soviets. Just one of the many “modern” Ukrainian Catholic martyrs commemorated this day.
Blessed Vasyl, pray for us.