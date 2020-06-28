Best Batman Ever

A new free documentary on the making of Batman The Animated Series. I watched it with my kids back in the nineties, how did that become almost three decades ago!, and fell in love with it. Set in a queer mixture of thirties and ninety styles, the show captured the essence of what has made Batman such an enduring pop culture icon for over eight decades: great villains, a compelling, driven hero and costumed derring do combined with a traditional detective mystery.
Best Batman, best Joker, and iconic Alfred!
What I loved was that yeah, he was broken– but he’d mended himself, too.
Loved this and the “sequel” Justice League. Like, you have no idea. Would watch it religiously after school every chance I got.
The episode “beware the grey ghost” demonstrates so well why storytelling is failing today, because it is a story about respecting and honoring the past, even as it respects and honors the past of Batman.
Have an autograph from Kevin Conroy, he is the True Batman.
Both Justice League Animated and Superman Animated were great companion series. Loved when Superman and Batman would guest star in the other series.
I rewatched the series a couple of years ago and I was shocked by how much the series changed to accommodate Superman. Yes, the Superman and Batman team ups were great. But they came at the cost of removing the ambiguous setting from Batman and making it more of a generic nineties superhero setting, since Superman wasn’t in a weird 30’s/50’s/90’s/Future mishmash world. Even the sky changed from a perpetual mix of black and brown to a perpetual dark red.
‘Calendar Girl” is one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen. I also remember really liking the evil Superman, which beat out every superhero-turns-from-good thing that’s been done since.