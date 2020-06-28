Best Batman Ever

A new free documentary on the making of Batman The Animated Series. I watched it with my kids back in the nineties, how did that become almost three decades ago!, and fell in love with it. Set in a queer mixture of thirties and ninety styles, the show captured the essence of what has made Batman such an enduring pop culture icon for over eight decades: great villains, a compelling, driven hero and costumed derring do combined with a traditional detective mystery.

