Consequences

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—With more and more statues across the country being pulled down, pigeons are being forced to redirect their payloads to different targets.

As soon as statues are pulled down, the pigeons turn toward the nearest available target: angry rioters.

“Yes! Down with racism–AHHHHH!!!!” screamed one rioter just after pulling down a statue of Christopher Columbus. The pigeons immediately turned on him, with a squadron of the birds divebombing him to unload hundreds of pounds worth of excrement. “Run!!!”

Go here to read the rest.

I am happy to report that rioters in my part of Central Illinois are beginning to be charged. An example is in McLean county where there was rioting and looting at The Eastland Mall in Bloomington-Normal on May 31, 2020. Thus far some 31 rioters are facing serious felonies which could land most of them with a sentence of up to seven years in prison. Law enforcement is conducting what I would call an aggressive investigation looking for other suspects. To any would be criminal geniuses out there, as a defense attorney I would suggest that committing felonies in front of security cameras is always a bad move, not to mention that cell phones with stills or videos on them are subject to police search and seizure. Putting videos up on social media of your criminal exploits is perhaps also not a brilliant idea.

On the Federal level, Attorney General Barr has announced that the DOJ is currently processing 500 cases against rioters. We are beginning to see the first fruits of this:

Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine were charged in federal court with destruction of federal property at Washington’s Lafayette Square on Monday, according to a statement released by the Justice Department.

Go here to read the rest.

Go here for a list of Federal riot cases filed around the country as of June 23, 2020.

Much else needs to be done, but rioting is no longer a consequences free activity.