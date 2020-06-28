Free From the Government!

This video was released on March 9 by Prager U, just before our hospitals were commandeered by governments because of the Wuhan flu. Normal procedures were placed on hold to handle hordes of Wuhan Flu patients who, in almost all of the nation, never materialized. Staff, nurses and doctors were laid off as a result, while patients had to wait for the madness of the Black Sniffles hysteria to subside. This underlines that if you want poor health care, putting the government in charge of it is the way to go.

When defendants accused of crimes consult me they often wonder if they should retain me or go with the Public Defender. I tell them they have to meet the income guidelines before having a public defender appointed. I also tell them that while I have a great deal of respect for the two attorneys handling public defender cases in our county, there is only so much any attorney can do when handling several hundred open criminal cases. I then recite the old adage, you get what you pay for, and how I have found it to be very true during my life, and how “free” services provided by the government tend to bare the same relationship to private services as army rations do to meals you pay out of pocket for.