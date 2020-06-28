Pearls Before Swine

A badly needed history lesson:

Fr. Stephen Schumacher, a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, was among the defenders of a prominent statue of the city’s namesake as protesters called for its removal Saturday.

Umar Lee, an organizer of the protests, said June 27 that the statue “is gonna come down,” reported Joel Currier of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This guy right here represents hate and we’re trying to create a city of love. We’re trying to create a city where Black lives matter. We’re trying to create a city where there is no antisemitism or Islamophobia … this is not a symbol of our city in 2020.”

Fr. Schumacher, whose priestly ordination was in May 2019, addressed a shouting mob, attempting to inform them about St. Louis’ life, saying, “St. Louis was a man who willed to use his kingship to do good for his people.”

Go here to read the rest. I honor the courage and learning of Father Schumacher, but, as Jonathan Swift noted almost three centuries ago:

Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired.

The criminals tearing down statues only understand force, and a fair amount of it. Saint Louis, the saint not the city, would have given them a fair amount of the language they understand.