Pearls Before Swine

A badly needed history lesson:
Fr. Stephen Schumacher, a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, was among the defenders of a prominent statue of the city’s namesake as protesters called for its removal Saturday.
Umar Lee, an organizer of the protests, said June 27 that the statue “is gonna come down,” reported Joel Currier of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This guy right here represents hate and we’re trying to create a city of love. We’re trying to create a city where Black lives matter. We’re trying to create a city where there is no antisemitism or Islamophobia … this is not a symbol of our city in 2020.”
Fr. Schumacher, whose priestly ordination was in May 2019, addressed a shouting mob, attempting to inform them about St. Louis’ life, saying, “St. Louis was a man who willed to use his kingship to do good for his people.”
Go here to read the rest. I honor the courage and learning of Father Schumacher, but, as Jonathan Swift noted almost three centuries ago:
Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired.
The criminals tearing down statues only understand force, and a fair amount of it. Saint Louis, the saint not the city, would have given them a fair amount of the language they understand.
Wake up! Pull on your big-boy pants, people.
Do not abolish elections by permitting a few thousand arsonists, thieves and vandals dictate public policy.
Yes, give them the language they understand. To BLM adherents no lives matter. To seek only to destroy.
Make the points in as many ways as possible!
They don’t care about the statue– they care about destroying. It will never end well.
Thank God that priest wasn’t martyred where he stands, though it’s a shame that it was a young guy, not the local bishop, standing there. (Apparently he just resigned due to age, and the new guy hasn’t arrived.)
This lady makes some good points– and has some amazingly brave lefty readers who remain even when they get unaccustomed push-back, although the guy who is in Germany yet feels the need to dictate American policy, while not paying any attention to what is actually going on here, I find annoying. Gosh, what a shock, someone call the media. 😉
https://crossoverqueen.wordpress.com/2020/06/26/current-events-iconoclasm/
I think this is what the link is supposed to go to, by the way:
https://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/catholic-priest-father-schumacher-among-defenders-of-st-louis-statue
Thanks for catching that Foxfier. Link corrected. It will, sadly, come to martyrdom before this gets better. I expect nothing from our bishops and am rarely disappointed. Some of our priests however demonstrate why they should be bishops.
I see a group of young Republicans gathered around the Teddy Roosevelt statue in New York. Some bravery and courage being shown. Not nearly enough, but it’s something.
He would have been better off saying, ” OK, ok, I’ll play along. “What else floats! Very small rocks? … Grape jelly?…. Wood?…” Openly mock them to see if any actually care that they are living in a Monty Pythod sketch.