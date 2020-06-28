Security for Me but not for Thee

As the saying goes, if not not for double standards Leftists would have no standards at all.

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. Thus proving again that Leftists have no concern except for themselves. They are total hypocrites, blind to the damage they cause while busy signaling virtue. Liberalism is the religion of the devil.

  2. The book “do as i say, not as i do” remains relevant to this day. Its conclusion paraphrased: “when conservatives violate their values, their lives get worse. When liberals violate their values, their lives get better.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: