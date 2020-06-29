And That is When the Shooting Starts

In the decades up to the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939, Anarchists took advantage of riots to set fire to Catholic churches and cathedrals. In a little noted, but important, incident in 1936 prior to the military rising, General Franco witnessed a cathedral being burned and berated a Civil Guard (think police) commander for standing by and doing nothing. Our present play acting revolutionaries will ultimately decide upon wide spread attacks on churches to keep up publicity, and that is when the playacting will cease and when a civil war could open up, one of many reasons why it is vitally important that President Trump succeed in his efforts to bring this Leftist iconoclasm to an end. Leaders of the party of the Jackass look upon these disturbances as an excellent way to cause Trump to lose in November. They are aiming at Orange Man Bad, but they may end up shooting in the head the American Republic.
On Rationalism, Relativism, and Determinism
Here is an interesting article (at least I find this type of thing interesting) that describes fallacies of rationalism, relativism, and determinism
The Democrat elite couldn’t care less about the American Republic. They want a Socialist New World Order and most Americans are silently going along with it.
Trump needs to speak out courageous against this new Bolshevik Revolution.
I told you, they would rather burn the nation down than let Trump have it another 4 years.
I live a little south of St. Louis. The St. Louis Archdiocese is my diocese. When I heard that comment about coming for the St. Louis Cathedral I thought, “You have no idea what your saying.” That would be opposed by more than just Catholics. These protestors are so full of themselves they think they are invincible. I think this kind of criminal behavior will hurt the Democrats. Independents will not support a party that is silent on that kind of radicalism.
I keep remembering something I read a few years ago, that gives me chills whenever I recall it. Someone was interviewing Spaniards about their Civil War. He asked one man, “How did it come to violence?” The response, “We just got to where we couldn’t stand each other anymore.” God save this country from her people.
That was the brother-in-law of Franco, important for a period after the Civil War. I have always been interest in the Spanish Civil War and that quote is ominous currently.
