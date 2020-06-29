And That is When the Shooting Starts

In the decades up to the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939, Anarchists took advantage of riots to set fire to Catholic churches and cathedrals. In a little noted, but important, incident in 1936 prior to the military rising, General Franco witnessed a cathedral being burned and berated a Civil Guard (think police) commander for standing by and doing nothing. Our present play acting revolutionaries will ultimately decide upon wide spread attacks on churches to keep up publicity, and that is when the playacting will cease and when a civil war could open up, one of many reasons why it is vitally important that President Trump succeed in his efforts to bring this Leftist iconoclasm to an end. Leaders of the party of the Jackass look upon these disturbances as an excellent way to cause Trump to lose in November. They are aiming at Orange Man Bad, but they may end up shooting in the head the American Republic.

