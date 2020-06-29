Anti-Catholicism in the Raw

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge and to Father Z. Go here to read about it.
The idiots of Black Lives Matter and Antifa have fixed upon Saint Louis of France because they condemn the Crusade he led as anti-black since it occurred in Egypt and Tunisia. They are so bone ignorant that they are unaware that the few blacks in those areas in the thirteenth century were almost all slaves of Islamic masters. Bigotry, ignorance, violence and destruction is all these two groups have to offer.
Let me guess, the police were nowhere to be seen….
Ironic—the evil black man beating up an innocent unarmed person has a cross tattoo. Maybe he can be found and prosecuted????
So was this one of those “Mostly Non-violent” protests? That is, the Catholics were non-violent and BLM and Antifa violent?
I suppose we could blame Marcus Garvey, but nobody remembers who he is either, so I guess we’ll have to settle for Martin Bernal.
Protests are “mostly” nonviolent in the sense that planned parenthood “mostly” isn’t involved with abortions.
Be kind of interesting to see Archbishop Carlson there tomorrow. I wonder if that would shame the local authorities into doing their duty.
I suspect it wouldn’t.
But having the archbishop there with 500 Knights of Columbus might.
You know, to protect Antifa/BLM.
They should have brought some ax handles and gone Buford Pusser on them. Burn, Loot and Murder strikes again.
This statue had “stop pretending you’re persecuted” graffitied on the pedestal. Don’t attack someone and cry that they’re playing victim.
Wonder what Bishop Barron thinks.
“Dagger” John Hughes, legendary Archbishop of New York from 1842-1864, once received word that Old Saint Patrick’s cathedral was going to be attacked by anti-Catholic mobs. Within a few hours he had it surrounded by 5.000 armed Catholic men. Another time, after convents and churches had been burned during anti-Catholic riots in parts of the US, he told the anti-Catholic mayor of New York that if a hostile hand were laid on a Catholic building in New York, New York City would go up in flames like a second Moscow. There was good reason he was called by friend and foe, Dagger John! May our prelates be holy men, but first they have to be men, especially when standing up for their flock.
Career criminals need to stop pretending they’re persecuted.
They need to stop blaming white people.
They need to take responsibility for their crimes and poor choices.
They need to hug every white man they see.
Here’s the Orwellian: Conservative, moderate, Republican speech is violence. Black, Democrat, leftist violence is speech.
That picture reminds me of my youth in the South Bronx, NYC. Before I was 10 years old, I was assaulted on three occasions by anywhere from three to six to one/me poor, persecuted black youths.
An obvious assault and battery…no arrests.
Of course.
The archdiocese of STL issued an ok statement, but the odds of an archbishop showing up opposite a BLM protest are somewhere between zero and bupkis.
Especially when the police seem content to allow battery to occur.
People without virtue and without accomplishment, enraged at the accomplishments of others. In a sane world, they would fear not only the police, but their neighbors. We live in clown world.
We get to see the various ways in which our bishops will sell out their parishioners. Boo Yah
Here is the anti-Catholicism: https://catholicsforbiden.blogspot.com/2020/06/trump-uses-catholic-tv-to-attack.html
Katherine, you are so far in the Democrat tank that you can’t even condemn physical attacks on Catholics, but attempt to hijack the thread for a piece of lying propaganda. Your Catholics for Biden group is the moral equivalent of a Jews for Hitler group.
Antifa/BLM attack a peaceful group reciting the rosary, and I guarantee the media will describe it as “Protesters Clash…”, as though the violence was coming from both sides.
Katherine,
Denounce Biden for his support of baby murder.
Dale,
Don’t be surprised. The circuit attorney is not prosecuting rioters and looters. Why should she prosecute an assault?
https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/st-louis-riots-missouri-attorney-general-says-circuit-attorney-not-prosecuting-criminals/63-3cf5934f-623d-4f71-ac9f-05c2c2882b78
Here is the anti-Catholicism
Trump won’t endorse Francis’ personal shticks on capital sentencing and environmental alarmism, both of which would have been quite alien to any prelate as recently as 1960. Somewhere in America, there’s a parish council that has to put up with your rot. My sympathies are with them.
Abp. Carlson is due to retire ‘ere long. Hate to imagine who, among the dregs of our small city bishops, Francis’ minions will put in the see once held by Raymond Burke.
If this spills over into the suburbs it’s going to get ugly. The suburbs unlike the city are armed.
Katherine, I don’t support Trump, but that linked article is a bad faith representation. Trump didn’t “go after Catholicism”. He stated his position on the death penalty and praised Archbishop Vigano,but such things don’t constitute an “attack”. He didn’t “blast” the Catholic position on DACA; he didn’t even state a disagreement with it, unless there’s some footage that EWTN didn’t put on Youtube. It was Trump, so yes there were incoherent comments, but nothing remotely implying “a transactional deal with the Catholic Bishops over judicial appointments”. Have you watched the segment? If so, how can you defend the linked article? Please enumerate the attacks on the Catholic Church made by Trump in that interview, in your own words.