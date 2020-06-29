Anti-Catholicism in the Raw

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge and to Father Z. Go here to read about it.

The idiots of Black Lives Matter and Antifa have fixed upon Saint Louis of France because they condemn the Crusade he led as anti-black since it occurred in Egypt and Tunisia. They are so bone ignorant that they are unaware that the few blacks in those areas in the thirteenth century were almost all slaves of Islamic masters. Bigotry, ignorance, violence and destruction is all these two groups have to offer.