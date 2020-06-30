America Begins to Fight Back

This country has always relied upon the common people to rally to her aid in time of need. That process is beginning in our present crisis. I have begun to see signs in my little village proclaiming Never Again! Never again will the doors of our churches be shuttered!
Mighty forces are at work among the American people, forces that our politicians and our media are almost completely ignorant of. In this year of punishment the American people have been given a preview of what life without freedom would be like and they are beginning to stand against this attempt by malign forces to write a dark chapter in American history.
By now it is becoming clear to many that BLM revolutionaries, the orchestrated Virus panic lockdown are clearly the work of Marxist forces whose goal is to overthrow our Democracy and install a Communist totalitarian government–just like China. The forces are supported by the Democrat (Socialist) Party.
For more on this see ‘The Signs Of These Communist Times’
By Anthony Stine on Tuesday, June 30, 2020
https://returntotradition.org/the-signs-of-these-communist-times/2/
FYI, it was discovered that the armed couple are staunch democrat supporters, attorneys even representing some BLM clients.
“ Mighty forces are at work among the American people, forces that our politicians and our media are almost completely ignorant of. ”
Very true. There’s a massive undercurrent. People are sick of what’s going on.
I have discovered that the armed couple were apparently confused for someone with a similar name. Please disregard my previous comment, it is a New York Times level of fact.
Sitting around clacking in PJ’s is easy.
At least, she had the pistol pointed in the right direction. I wonder if either had a round chambered.
“What are you prepared to do?” Sean Connery character in “The Untouchables.”