America Begins to Fight Back

This country has always relied upon the common people to rally to her aid in time of need. That process is beginning in our present crisis. I have begun to see signs in my little village proclaiming Never Again! Never again will the doors of our churches be shuttered!

Mighty forces are at work among the American people, forces that our politicians and our media are almost completely ignorant of. In this year of punishment the American people have been given a preview of what life without freedom would be like and they are beginning to stand against this attempt by malign forces to write a dark chapter in American history.