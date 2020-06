Yes, Father, I know it well, as our Lord Jesus Christ revealed it to me in spirit, saying, go in peace where you are called, and lo, I am with you; I shall bring to you great numbers of pious women, who, through your example conducted in the pathways of true religion, shall finally come to me.

Saint Erentrude to Saint Rupert as she was appointed to be the first abbess of Nomberg Abbey near Salzburg