Why I Love America

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

February 22, 1861

Mr. Cuyler:

I am filled with deep emotion at finding myself standing here, in this place, where were collected together the wisdom, the patriotism, the devotion to principle, from which sprang the institutions under which we live. You have kindly suggested to me that in my hands is the task of restoring peace to the present distracted condition of the country. I can say in return, Sir, that all the political sentiments I entertain have been drawn, so far as I have been able to draw them, from the sentiments which originated and were given to the world from this hall. I have never had a feeling politically that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence. I have often pondered over the dangers which were incurred by the men who assembled here, and framed and adopted that Declaration of Independence. I have pondered over the toils that were endured by the officers and soldiers of the army who achieved that Independence. I have often inquired of myself, what great principle or idea it was that kept this Confederacy so long together. It was not the mere matter of the separation of the Colonies from the motherland; but that sentiment in the Declaration of Independence which gave liberty, not alone to the people of this country, but, I hope, to the world, for all future time. It was that which gave promise that in due time the weight would be lifted from the shoulders of all men. This is a sentiment embodied in the Declaration of Independence. Now, my friends, can this country be saved upon that basis? If it can, I will consider myself one of the happiest men in the world, if I can help to save it. If it cannot be saved upon that principle, it will be truly awful. But if this country cannot be saved without giving up that principle, I was about to say I would rather be assassinated on this spot than surrender it.

Now, in my view of the present aspect of affairs, there need be no bloodshed and war. There is no necessity for it. I am not in favor of such a course, and I may say, in advance, that there will be no bloodshed unless it be forced upon the Government, and then it will be compelled to act in self-defence.

My friends, this is wholly an unexpected speech, and I did not expect to be called upon to say a word when I came here. I supposed it was merely to do something toward raising the flag. I may, therefore, have said something indiscreet. (Cries of “No, no”) I have said nothing but what I am willing to live by and, if it be the pleasure of Almighty God, die by.

Abraham Lincoln

Why do I love America? Let me count the ways:

Home: It is my home, my native land. Anyone who doesn’t have some affection for the land of his birth, even though he leaves it, must either have been born in a terrible place indeed, or is a terrible person. Freedom: Americans are the freest people on Earth and it doesn’t take much reading on foreign lands, or foreign travels, to realize it. History: History has always been important to me, and no nation on Earth has a more fascinating history than we do. It has been said by some that God looks after us in a special way. If He does, it is because, as the Great Novelist of the Story of Man, we are His prized chapter yet written. Friendliness: Travelers to this fair land of freedom often note how friendly we are as a people. We take it for granted, but our general level of bonhomie is very high indeed compared to most of the planet. Beauty: We live in a vast garden spot on this globe, and the variety of our land has something to please every eye. It has been noted that most Americans travel less to foreign lands than most Europeans. True, but there is so much to see here! One life could never do it justice. Opportunity: Throughout my life I have encountered person after person who started with little financially and who have done well for themselves. I have trod this path myself. I will never consider myself rich, but the law mines have provided a living for myself and my family and for that I frequently give humble thanks to God. Religion: Here I am able to practice my Catholic Faith freely, and the members of other religions are able to do the same. I am student enough of History to say Hallelujah to that fact. Gratitude: My ancestor Major Andrew McClary, New Hampshire militia, lost his life fighting at Bunker Hill. Since that time my family has served in all of America’s wars. I am grateful to them and to all our defenders, especially those who never came home. I view myself as in contract with them to keep this country they fought for going, in good time and in bad. My children: If I had no better reason to love America and do what I can for her, the fact that it is the land of my children, with one of them resting in her soil, would be for me sufficient to love this nation. The Declaration of Independence: That document speaks to me as no other secular document. I believe the following with every fiber of my being:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

For the foregoing reasons, I will always be an American patriot, come what may.